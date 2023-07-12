We stand firm in our decision to boycott parliament - Minority leader affirms

General News of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

Minority Leader Dr Cassiel Ato Forson reaffirmed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus will persist in boycotting parliamentary proceedings.



The decision to boycott the work of parliament on trial days of the Gyakye Quayson criminal case will be carried through to its logical conclusion, according to the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam legislator.



Dr Ato Forson emphasized the unwavering stance of the Minority in boycotting parliamentary proceedings during the trial of Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson.



He stated, "We stand firm in our decision to boycott parliament during the trial of Gyakye Quayson."



Responding to appeals from some NPP MPs urging them to reconsider, Dr Ato Forson made it clear that the NDC MPs would not back down and even mentioned plans to escalate the boycott in the coming week.



The boycott by the minority party is a direct response to the ongoing trial of MP Gyakye Quayson, who faces legal challenges regarding his parliamentary eligibility.



Quayson has been accused of holding dual citizenship, which is prohibited for Members of Parliament under Ghana's constitution.



Last month, the Supreme Court annulled his 2020 parliamentary victory, leading to a by-election in which he won by a larger margin.



Dr Ato Forson clarified the purpose of the boycott, stating, "Our boycott is not a sign of disrespect for the parliamentary system but rather a powerful statement against what we perceive as a breach of the constitution. We have a duty to protect the integrity of our legislative body and the sanctity of our democracy."



