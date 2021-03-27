We should support victims of violence, not stigmatize against them – Gender Ministry

General News of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

Acting Director of the Department of Children at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Florence Ayisi Quartey, wants the general public to support people who suffer the abuse of any kind.



She cautioned all and sundry to not belittle what people go through in the hands of others since it can have long-term negative effects on the lives of such affected individuals.



According to the Ghana Police Service and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), they received varieties of complaints on physical, emotional, and psychological abuse in relationships with some leading to untimely deaths.



Speaking on Campus Exclusive on Friday, Mrs. Quartey urged people to encourage victims of violence but should not let them feel ashamed.



“I’ll plead with people not to belittle the violence that people face. Violence has a long-term effect on the life of any person and it eats inside you and it is with you for the rest of your life. So we shouldn’t make people experience or feel like they have brought shame to the family…



“We should support our victims. We shouldn’t point fingers at them but rather encourage them. If you push them back in that situation, you give more power to the abuser who then thinks they can do whatever they want,” she said.



She added: “Abuse is something that is very prevalent in society. 3 out of 10 children have been emotionally or physically abused. There are a lot of abuse in society, especially in relationships. People are taking a lot of advantages to abuse children, men, women, and even old people.”



“Most abusers are very good manipulators so they are able to work on the psychology of the person they are in a relationship with, [making] them feel inferior, useless or for them to feel that it is their fault that they are being abused. Therefore, the person being abused accepts abuse as their punishment for not being good or for not being able to please their partner.



“Also, where would the person run to? How strong are our institutions to help people who are being abused? How strong are our support systems especially from friends and families? Because we live in a community where people can even push you to still stay in those abusive relationships or marriages,” she quizzed.



Which avenues can one explore when being abused?



“The first place you need to report to is the police. There are also centers to be run by the government. If you are being abused you can call 0800111222, 0800800800, or 0800900900 and there will be a response at the end to help you.



“These are toll-free lines that the Ministry runs. They are able to help you with a place that you can hide safely until the police do what they are supposed to do,” Mrs. Quartey highlighted.