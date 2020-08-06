Regional News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: GNA

We shall peacefully snatch Asawase seat from NDC - NPP activist

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is on course to snatch the Asawase Parliamentary seat from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ali Suraj, a leading member of the party in the Asawase Constituency, has stated.



He said with the level of development currently ongoing in Zongo communities across the country including Asawase, the NPP would cause a major upset in Asawase in the upcoming election.



Mr Suraj, who was part of a constituency monitoring team of the party that toured registration centres in the Asokore Mampong Municipality told journalists that the NPP had become attractive to the people of the Zongo communities in the last three years.



He said the Akufo-Addo led government had kept faith with Zongos by establishing the Zongo Development Fund to specifically address challenges in the Zongo communities.



"This is the time for the NPP to take over the Asawase Constituency and we are doing that peacefully through the ballot on December 7," he assured.



He rejected allegations that the NPP was taking advantage of incumbency to bus people from outside the constituency as part of desperate efforts to win the seat for the first time.



He said those allegations were only propaganda by the opposition to create confusion at the initial stages of the exercise but they failed to prove their claim.



The NPP, he said, did not need to engage in any illegality to win the Asawase seat, considering the massive infrastructural development visibly scattered across the constituency.



He said the NDC was only resorting to diversionary tactics because of the imminent defeat in the general elections.



The registration exercise in the constituency, he noted, was smooth and that the NPP would continue to cooperate with the Electoral Commission (EC) to compile a credible register which would eventually show the NDC the exit.



He said the NPP would continue to be vigilant to prevent foreigners who had previously infiltrated the register from partaking in the exercise.



This, Mr Suraj said, was a civic responsibility of all well-meaning Ghanaians and must not be seen as denying legitimate Ghanaians from getting on the electoral roll.



He maintained that the NPP was determined to win the Asawase seat without flouting the rules and regulations governing the electoral process.





