We shall deliver 300,000 votes for NPP in Volta region - NPP Volta regional youth organiser pledges

Regional News of Monday, 27 March 2023

Source: Harris

The Volta Regional Youth Organizer, Mr. Destiny Prince Tetteh-Kudadjie (Barrister) as part of his action plan and resolve to make the youth front of the party in the Volta Region vibrant and more ready for action, took turns to inaugurate and swears in the Youth Wing working committee of Central Tongu Constituency and TESCON-UHAS Executives into office.



The Regional Commander together with the Regional Women Organizer, Madam Hannah Ashade (Lady Han)spent the entire Saturday March 25,2023 working tirelessly to make the youth front more attractive.



At the inauguration of the Central Tongu Constituency Youth Wing ceremony at Mafi-Adidome, both the Regional Commander and the Regional Women Organizer charged the youth to be more energized for action towards ensuring that the party achieves its aim of breaking the 8. They alluded to the numerous achievements of the NPP government as against their opponents in opposition.



Party members were charged to eschew parochialism and divisional tendencies and work together for the success of the party.



An amount of One Thousand Five Hundred Ghana Cedis (₵1,500) was donated by the duo towards the foundational works of the Central Tongu Constituency Youth Wing and other financial commitments to the administration of the party in the Constituency. They also promised to do their best in empowering the youth to work hard for the party.



The Regional Commander and the Regional Women Organizer together with their team members (Ernest Anderson Adzrago-Regional Youth Wing Administrator and Emmanuel Wit Duncan Agbogah-Regional Youth Wing Deputy PRO) visited a member of the Regional Youth Wing (Redeemer Omega Gankui) who was involved in an accident and on admission at the Adidome Government Hospital. Some undisclosed cash donations and prayers were offered to the hospitalized patriot.



The team quickly moved to Ho, to join TESCON-UHAS for their General Meeting cum Handover ceremony. It will be recalled that, as part of the Regional Youth Organizer's resolve to revamp and reorganize TESCON in the region, elections for new executives were held on the March 15, 2023 for TESCON-UHAS.



The massively attended ceremony with a charged atmosphere was a successful one that many described as a superb ceremony. In attendance were Divine Bosson and Etornam Flolu, the Municipal/District Chief Executives of Ho Municipal and Afadjato South respectively, Mr. Harris Alifodzi-Regional Youth Wing Director of New Media and Publicity.



Students were charged to be the mouthpiece of championing and telling the true story of how fantastic the NPP administration has performed thus far.



The Regional Youth Commander and the Regional Women Organizer admonished TESCONIANS to remain steadfast and never be swayed by the looming propaganda from the opposition against the NPP.



They promised to work hard in addressing challenges facing TESCON in the region.

They also implore the new executives to galvanize more members for the party.



The team promised to do everything within their strength and that of the Regional Executive Committee to achieve operation 300,000 votes for the NPP in the upcoming 2024 elections.