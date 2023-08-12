'We sacrificed fresh babies to enable us find gold' – Retired galamseyer reveals

General News of Saturday, 12 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A retired galamseyer has revealed how illegal miners sacrifice newly born human babies in mining pits as ritual to enable them locate gold and other mineral resources in the soil.



In a one-on-one interview with Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah on Angel TV, the retired galamseyer revealed that occasionally, illegal miners at Obuasi bought fresh babies from hospitals and spilt their blood underground as a ritual for the earth to cough out gold.



He indicated that the selling of babies has become a cash cow for some nurses at Obuasi who make it possible for these miners to buy the babies.



“When they buy the new babies and we get underground, they smash the babies on the walls for their blood to be spilt on the ground so we can harvest gold. The evil being committed by galamseyers at Obuasi is no joke. Baby selling is no small business in Obuasi, and that is how some nurses at Obuasi are enriching themselves



...This is because it is easier to locate gold when someone dies prematurely on the grounds, so we kill babies for the land to be viable for gold,” the retired galamseyer disclosed.



Aside from the sacrificing of babies, he revealed how sometimes colleagues can gang up and sacrifice one of their own just to be able to discover gold.



He recounted, “Sometimes, they don’t mind that, after several hours of working, if they are unable to locate gold, and they feel someone must die for them to locate the precious stones, they can say for example, we are Northerners and he is an Ashanti, so let’s kill him and use him for sacrifice and they would do just that.”



According to him, the sacrificing of humans for gold at Obuasi is an open secret known to residents and authorities at Obuasi yet nothing is done to curtail the terrifying situation.



