We rise or fall together – Farouk Mahama calls for unity after being confirmed NPP parliamentary candidate for Yendi

Politics of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Farouk Mahama, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi representing the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has reaffirmed his dedication to collaborating with all party members to secure victory in the forthcoming December 7 general elections.



His primary goal remains to ensure the NPP retains its seat in Yendi, leaving no room for any alternative outcome.



In a press release issued on Wednesday, April 10, following the National Executive Committee's (NEC) declaration confirming him as the parliamentary candidate for the constituency, Mr. Mahama expressed gratitude to the party leadership, President Akufo-Addo, and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



He credited the successful resolution of issues arising from the parliamentary primary held on Saturday, January 27, to their wise counsel and guidance.



Furthermore, Farouk Mahama extended an olive branch of reconciliation and unity to all party members, former parliamentary aspirants, and supporters, urging them to unite for the collective benefit of the party.



"I am honoured and humbled to have been confirmed by the National Executive Committee as the NPP Parliamentary candidate for Yendi Constituency, a result of thorough deliberation over the unfortunate furore that marked the January 27 Parliamentary Primaries in the Constituency. I am thankful for the decision, and I am committed to collaborating with everyone to secure yet another landslide in the 2024 General Elections."



"I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the National Executive Committee, His Excellency, the President, and the Vice President for their guidance and wisdom throughout this process. Their leadership and direction have been indispensable, and I am truly thankful for their unwavering dedication to our party's success."



He emphasized the importance of unity within the party, urging all stakeholders to set aside differences and work towards a common objective – victory for the NPP.



I also want to extend a hand of reconciliation and unity to all party stalwarts, former PC aspirants, party members, and supporters. We may have battled fiercely, but it is only because we love our party and constituency deeply, and we care so strongly about its future. Now is the time for us to come together, put aside our differences, and work towards a common goal- victory for the NPP. While each of us pursues our own individual ambitions, we are an elephant family, and we rise or fall together as one party and as one people.



Let us ensure unity, peace, and solidarity within our party so that we can achieve a resounding victory in the upcoming election. Let us focus on the bigger picture. A long and tiring internal electioneering is now over. Whether I earned your support or not, I have listened to your concerns. I have learned from you. And you have made me a better leader. I return as your Parliamentary Candidate more determined and more inspired than ever about the work there is to do and the future that lies ahead," he emphasized.



The NPP officially declared the incumbent Yendi MP, Farouk Aliu Mahama, as its parliamentary candidate for the constituency in the upcoming 2024 elections.



This decision was made by the National Executive Committee (NEC) following a crucial meeting addressing various issues.



In a press statement released on Tuesday, April 9, signed by its General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the party announced this development.



"The National Executive Committee has confirmed Hon. Farouk Aliu Mahama as the party's parliamentary candidate for the constituency," the statement read.



Read his full statement below:



For Immediate Release

10/04/2024



STATEMENT BY HON.FAROUK ALIU MAHAMA IN THE AFTERMATH OF NEC'S CONFIRMATION.



I am honored and humbled to have been confirmed by the National Executive Committee as the NPP Parliamentary candidate for Yendi Constituency- a by-product of a thorough, detailed and exhaustive deliberation of the rather unfortunate furore that characterised the 27th January Parliamentary Primaries in the Constituency. I am grateful for the decision, and I am committed to working with all and sundry to deliver yet another landslide in the 2024 General Elections.



I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the National Executive Committee, His Excellency, the President, and the Vice President for their counsel, direction, and wisdom throughout this process. Their leadership and guidance have been invaluable, and I am truly grateful for their unwavering commitment to the success of our party.



I also want to extend a hand of reconciliation and unity to all party stalwarts, former PC aspirant, party members, and supporters. We may have battled fiercely, but it is only because we love our party and constituency deeply, and we care so strongly about its future. Now is the time for us to come together, put aside our differences, and work towards a common goal- victory for the NPP. While each of us pursues our own individual ambitions, we are an elephant family, and we rise or fall together as one party and as one people.



Let us ensure unity, peace, and solidarity within our party so that we can achieve a resounding victory in the upcoming election. Let us focus on the bigger picture. A long and tiring internal electioneering is now over. Whether I earned your support or not, I have listened to your concerns. I have learned from you. And you have made me a better leader. I return as your Parliamentary Candidate more determined and more inspired than ever about the work there is to do and the future that lies ahead.



I am confident that with the support and cooperation of all stakeholders, we can build a stronger party and more prosperous future for the people of Yendi. Let us join forces and work tirelessly towards our shared vision of progress and development. Together, we can achieve great things for our constituency and our party. To my family, friends, and the people of Yendi, thank you for believing all the way to every hill, to every valley. You lift me up when i am down, and I will always be grateful for everything that you have done and all the incredible support.



...signed...



Hon.Farouk Aliu Mahama



MP, Yendi Constituency



GA/DO