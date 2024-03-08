We remain dedicated to constructing the Ghana envisioned by the country’s founding leaders - NDC

Politics of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it remains committed to implementing policies aimed at generating employment, fostering economic growth, and enhancing the well-being of the citizenry.



The party affirmed its dedication to constructing the Ghana envisioned by the country’s founding leaders.



The party in a statement commemorating the nation’s 67th Independence Day, said it will exert relentless efforts to instill hope and confidence in the future of our nation.



It said Ghana is currently facing a serious economic crisis, including burdensome debts, a decline in disposable income, elevated unemployment rates, poverty, inequality, and corruption.



Read the full statement below:



NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS



NATIONAL SECRETARIAT



Our Ref: NDC/HQ/26/VOL 2/15



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Wednesday, March 6, 2024



Accra, Ghana



NDC STATEMENT ON GHANA’S 67TH INDEPENDENCE DAY



As Ghana commemorates its 67th Independence Day, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) extends heartfelt congratulations to the people of Ghana on this significant occasion. Independence Day is a moment for solemn reflection on our nation’s journey and resilience in the face of persistent challenges.



Over the past seven years under the NPP government, Ghana has faced an economic nightmare punctuated by strangulating debts, erosion of disposable income, high levels of unemployment, poverty, inequality, and corruption. To add insult to injury, the leadership has refused to take accountability and continues to deflect every responsibility. These issues threaten to erode the very fabric of our society and impede the realization of our collective dreams and aspirations.



The NDC is deeply committed to addressing these pressing challenges and championing the cause of all Ghanaians. We advocate for policies that prioritize the welfare of our citizens and promote inclusive growth and development.



Looking ahead, we are confident that under the leadership of HE John Mahama, the next NDC government will be committed to building the Ghana envisioned by our forefathers a nation of prosperity, equality, and opportunity for all. We will implement policies that create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and improve the lives of all Ghanaians. We will work tirelessly to restore hope and confidence in our nation’s future.



As we commemorate this special day, let us remember the sacrifices of our forebears and recommit ourselves to the ideals of freedom, justice, and equality.



Let us resolve to resist and break the yoke of the oppressor the yoke of deception, of irresponsibility, and of prioritizing breaking the 8 ahead of breaking poverty and underdevelopment.



Together, we can build the Ghana we all want.



Long live Ghana!



Sincerely,



Fifi Fiavi Kwetey General Secretary National Democratic Congress (NDC)



