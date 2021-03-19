We released some of Badu Nkansah’s books to protect his legacy – Wife

General News of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The wife of one of the known book publishers in Ghana, Regina Badu Nkansah has said some books that found their way onto the Ghanaian market was to revive the name of ‘dead’ Badu Nkansah publications.



She explained that after the demise of her husband two years ago, the publishing company was cash-strapped hence making it dormant for a while.



But after his death, the family managed to run the business by producing some books to meet the criteria of the new syllabus.



She noted that not all the books submitted to the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) were approved.



According to Mrs. Badu Nkansah, the famous history book that portrays Ewes as juju loving people was pending approval from NaCCA.



Reacting to the public backlash on the history book, Mrs Badu Nkansah explained that, “the business collapsed after the demise of Badu Nkansah because we were financially handicapped, others were campaigning with the message that we no longer produce books so we had to push some of the books into the system for the brand not to die out.”



“We planned on releasing some of the books for the syllabus to the schools so that Badu Nkansah’s name will be recognized,” she pointed out.



