We rejected bribery attempts over 'Ofori-Atta must go' demand - Appiah-Kubi

Andy Appiah-Kubi, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Member of Parliament for Asante Akim Central Constituency in the Ashanti Region has dismissed reports that he and other MPs were bribed to step down calls for Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to be sacked by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Appiah-Kubi led a group of about 80 MPs earlier this week demanding the immediate removal of Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen, the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.



The MPs cited the struggling economy as the basis for their call threatening to boycott government business in the House if their call is not heeded to.



After a meeting at the Presidency on Tuesday, it emerged that an agreement had been reached between the Majority Caucus and the President to have Ofori-Atta conclude the latest round of talks with the International Monetary Fund and to also present and see to the appropriation of the 2023 budget before 'leaving.'



That deal has seen members of the public thrash the MPs for having allowed themselves to be induced financially to back down on their call.



THis Appiah Kubi stresses is incorrect.



In an interview with Accra-based Joy News, he said: "I want one person, anybody associated with any such person who thinks that he can give money … If I hear anybody making an allegation, I will come out with information.



"I will come out with information that we are beyond the bribes, our motivation is not the financial inducement, we don’t have money in our pockets but at least we have conscience. We will not reduce ourselves to that situation," he added.



He revealed that they had previously been approached with financial inducement but that they had repelled all such maneuvers.



"Anybody who wants to attempt, be advised. We have sent this message to some people, they have sat upright. We have sound enough warning to people who want to influence members of our coalition with materialism, it won’t happen."



In a separate interview, the MP said he expected Ofori-Atta to be removed as Minister latest by December 31, 2022; by which time the budget appropriation would have been completed all things being equal.





