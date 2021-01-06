General News of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We reject Akufo-Addo’s ‘insincere, irrelevant’ call to work with NPP MPs – ABA Fuseini

MP for Sagnarigu constituency, Alhassan Bashir A. Fuseini

President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the State of the Nation Address delivered on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, admonished the two sides of the eighth parliament to work together and be tolerant of each other.



Nana Akufo-Addo urged both the NPP and NDC MPs to work to place the interest of the country above their personal or political party interest.



“The good people of Ghana have spoken and given Parliament an almost equal strength on both sides of the House. We need to work with the consequences of the desires of the people. the House will have to be more accomodating of each other’s view and probably devise new ways of conducting its affairs in the interest of the good government of our people,” President Akufo-Addo said in his last State of the Nation Address to Parliament on Tuesday.



But in a sharp rebuttal, the NDC MPs have rejected what they contend to be an ‘insincere’ call by President Akufo-Addo.



Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, the MP for Sagnarigu constituency, Alhassan Bashir A. Fuseini accused the president of hypocrisy.



He raised issues with why President Akufo-Addo will make such a call now when he failed to make a similar call in 2016 when the NPP had an overwhelming majority.



He said the NDC MPs will protect the interest of the country and not allow the government to have their way out with issues which are brought before the house.



“When he was president in the seventh Parliament why didn’t he make that call? His call is irrelevant because he has seen that Ghanaians have given the NDC majority. I’m indicating to you that he has seen that he has no way in this Parliament so he is only accepting reality. It is not a sincere call and we on the other side don’t see it as a sincere call and we reject it. He is trying to steal our Parliamentary seat and on the one hand he is telling us to cooperate.



“We categorically reject that call. Now the supreme interest of this country is paramount. The scandals we saw in the first term will not have a place in this Parliament. We are going to uphold the supreme interest of this country”, he said on Asempa FM.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.