We’re vigorously preparing for 2024 polls – Ghana Police Service

The Director of the Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, has mentioned that the service is tirelessly getting ready for the upcoming general elections, citinewsroom.com reports.



ACP Ansah-Akrofi revealed that personnel of the police service are undergoing training.



The Director of Public Affairs Directorate made these statements in an interview.



She further said the Ghana Police Service has joined hands with other security agencies to guarantee that the elections are conducted peacefully, freely, and fairly.



She stated, “We are preparing vigorously towards the general elections…We are orienting our men, we are working with the other sister agencies. Enough personnel will be deployed."



“Ahead of that, we would do a lot of engagement across the country so that all stakeholders (will be on the same page),” she added.



