General News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: My News GH

We’re tired of your ‘my party is not in govt’ excuse – Bolga East MP cautioned

Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, MP, Bolgatanga East

Personal Assistant to the defeated Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Bolgatanga East Constituency in the Upper East region Adugbire Cletus has told the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga East, Dominic Akuritinga Ayine to make the development of his Constituency and the people his priority as his mandate has been renewed.



According to him, this time around the people of Bolgatanga East are enlightened and the claims of his mother not being in the Kitchen will not be tolerated from the MP who was a former Deputy Attorney General.



He said in a Facebook post that “Rev Emmanuel Abugre Abole lost in yesterday’s elections in the Bolgatanga East Constituency to the NDC. It was a fight we went in to win but the good people of my constituency thought otherwise.



He continued “I take the opportunity to thank you all for the exhibition of maturity and oneness before, during and after the elections. We are one and will always remain one. Meanwhile, I congratulate the MP-elect, Hon Dominic Akuritinga Ayine (in blue suit) for winning this the third time. Bolga East has spoken. But please, he should stop the “my mother is not in the kitchen” thing”.







