Source: 3 News

We’re ready to handle election disputes – Chief Justice

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, has said judges have been trained on election adjudication to enable them hear disputes fairly sufficiently, and speedily.



He said the judges are prepared to handle election disputes in the December 7 elections.



Justice Anin-Yeboah said this when he was speaking at the launch of the revised election adjudication manual on Tuesday, November 24.



“As we prepare for the 2020 elections, I wish to assure the good people of Ghana of the thoroughness, the professionalism, and the patriotism with which we approach and dispense our duties. That will never change.”



“As part of our preparation for the 2020 elections, our judges have sufficient training to better improve their capacity in handling disputes that might emerge after these elections,” the Chief Justice said.



Judges have been sensitised “in order that they can approach electoral disputes expeditiously.”



“I am hopeful that our judges will bring these added skills to bear in the determination of disputes which may arrive after the elections,” Chief Justice Anin Yeboah added.



Ghanaians go to the polls on 7th December 2020 to elect a president and Members of Parliament.

