Regional News of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

We’re on top of security – Police

The Ashanti Regional Police Command is assuring the general public that it is on top of the security situation in the region despite the public apprehension.



The Ghana Police Service last week released a list of areas identified as hotspots. Over 4,000 of them nationwide, with the Ashanti Region topping the list with over 42 flashpoints- which includes Asawase and Offinso North.



In the Greater Accra Region, the Odododiodoo and Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency are among the first two areas on the list.



On Sunday violent clashes occurred at Odododiodoo between the NPP and NDC supporters after a peace walk.



Whiles in Asawase, the police arrested some 11 people believed to be supporters of the NDC forcing other supporters to storm the police station in an attempt to free the suspects.



The Police Administration said the National Election Security Taskforce has been duly notified of these flashpoints areas.



Speaking on the Sunrise Morning Show on 3FM, Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Godwin Ahianyo said: “Every four years we conduct elections and in the Ashanti Region all elections have been successful. My Commanders will say every polling station is a flashpoint because if today station A is a flashpoint and you identify and you put all your resources there may be the next four years station B would be the next flashpoints and you put all your resources there at that station leaving station A thinking station A is no more a flashpoint. So normally we put them together and ensure the resources are geared towards those areas so we don’t record violence at those areas”.



According to him the police is well prepared and resourced to make sure this year’s elections very peaceful.



“As we speak we are organizing training programmes for our officers. Just last two weeks the IGP was here to inspect readiness and preparedness for the police command. We did some simulation exercise telling the general public how prepared and ready we are”.



He will however not disclose the exact numerical strength of the police in the Ashanti Region but says on the average about 4,000 policemen and women are on the ground.



According to him, it is not only the police helping in this fight but they also have the other security agencies like the prisons, fire service and immigration augmenting their work.





