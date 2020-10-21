Politics of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

We’re not tying our victory to any number – NDC

After picking and emerging as the number two (#2) on the ballot paper for this year’s elections, the Deputy National Youth Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edem Agbana has stated that the number doesn’t really matter.



According to him, the opposition party is highly favoured to be victorious at the December 7 poll.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he stated, "The number doesn’t really matter. It’s about the candidate and the position”.



He went further to say that the numbers are to help the voters and make the voting process smooth and easy.



Adding that the numbering was also important because it helped with political marketing.



“We don’t have to interpret the numbers for anyone. The public can choose to interpret it in any way they want because it doesn’t affect our victory”.



Edem noted that the NDC being number two on the ballot paper just shows that the second coming of ex-President John Dramani Mahama has been ordained by God and “they have no doubts about winning at the December 7 polls”.



The ever-confident politician mentioned that the party has gone through all the balloting stages and all that is needed now, "Is for this year’s elections to be free and fair because we all want peace and we want the nation to move forward”.

