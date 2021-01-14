General News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: Class FM

We’re not recruiting, beware of fraudsters – GHA

The GHA has cautioned the general public against a recruitment fraud

The Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) has cautioned the general public against a recruitment fraud luring job seekers with job offers such as Quantity Surveyors into the authority.



A statement issued by the GHA and signed by its Acting Chief Executive, A.B.K Nuhu on Thursday, 14 January 2020 said: “It has been brought to our attention that a group of people/scammers are using various online portals to lure potential Job seekers with Job Offers as Quantity Surveyors with the Ghana Highway Authority.”



The GHA noted that: “These individuals/Recruitment Agencies are misguiding these Jobseekers and promising them well placed Jobs with the Authority.



“Further, they are asking applicants to purchase inspection voucher PIN at Ghana Jobs Head Office, East Legon, American House to enable them attend upcoming interviews slated for 14th January 2021.



The Ghana Highway Authority, however revealed that it “follows a formal recruitment process through its own HR Division and does not outsource selection of prospective employees to any individual or agency.”



Also, it “does not ask for any deposit or fees, (Refundable or Non- Refundable) at any stage of the recruitment process, as advertised on the numerous online portals.”



The GHA stressed that, “any potential Jobseeker who willingly corresponds with such faceless individual crooks or recruitment agencies, does so at their own risk.”



It further noted that it “will not accept any liability for any loss or damage that may be suffered or incurred directly or indirectly through correspondence with such fraudulent individuals or recruitment agencies and such communication should not be treated as an offer or representation from GHA.”



The GHA also urged the public to contact its Public Affairs Division “for any further clarification” via “Public Affair@highways.gov.gh.”