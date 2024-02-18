We’re not recruiting – GNFS tells public

General News of Sunday, 18 February 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Ghana National Fire Service(GNFS) has denied reports on social media that it is recruiting officers.



According to the service, it shall publish its recruitment advertisement in the daily newspapers when clearance is given.



“Be vigilant and do not fall for these fake recruitment scams on social media knowing that GNFS will not advertise its recruitment or enlistment exercise on social media,” a statement posted on the GNFS Facebook page said.



It further advised: “DO NOT PAY ANY MONEY TO ANYONE but REPORT these fraudulent pages on social media and unscrupulous individuals to the relevant Security Agencies for swift action.”



The service urged members of the public to reach it directly with their inquiries via 0299341436 during working hours (08:00 am to 4:00 pm) from Monday to Friday.



“Do follow us on Facebook via Ghana National Fire Service with 66K+ ONLY for authentic information on the GNFS,” it added.