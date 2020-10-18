Politics of Sunday, 18 October 2020

Source: Albert Kuzor , Contributor

We’re not ready for trouble on December polls - Akatsi North NDC Chairman

Richard Awudza,Akatsi North NDC Chairman

As part of measures to ensure free and fair election across the country in the come December 7th, Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Akatsi North Constituency of the Volta region, Richard Awudza called for a peaceful election.



According to him, the NDC supporters in the constituency are “ peace-loving people so we want everyone to come out in their numbers and vote massively for NDC”.



He said, for the Akatsi North constituency “ anybody who wants to bring trouble, we’re not ready for any trouble” he alleged that, “ they (NPP government) tried it during the registration (Voter registration exercise) and we never replied to them” he said.



Mr Richard, who’s popularly known as Cent Rich said this in Ave Dzalele on Saturday, 17 October 2020 after he, together with the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area Peter Nortsu Kotoui led a health walk, aimed to put together party supporters ahead of the election.



He advised the constituents to “come out peacefully to vote and return to their homes because we believe NDC is winning this election”.



The MP attributed the NDC’s 2016 defeat to voter apathy and said voters, especially in his constituency who did not vote for the NDC have regretted hence they will vote for the John and Jane administration in the come December polls.



“... those who did not vote have regretted that they wish that even the ballot boxes are out here today so that they will express their desire for the NDC to come back to power... I can assure you that they will turn up to vote massively”.



Mr Peter Nortsu who doubles as a ranking member of Parliament’s education committee emphasised that they will not tolerate any intimidation on the Election Day saying “ we will not sit down to let anybody to come and intimidate us on Election Day and I’ve given a sign of warning already on the day I filed my nomination that anyone who attempted it, well God bless him that he will go back home on his two legs “ the MP said.



The health walk started at Ave Dakpa, through the major streets in the district and ended at Ave Dzalele E.P primary school park saw hundreds of party supporters and others including the regional youth organiser, women organiser and among other executives, and was characterised with singing and jubilations on party songs and anthem.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.