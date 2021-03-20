We're not ready for New taxes now - NPP's Charles Owusu

General News of Saturday, 20 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

Charles Owusu, Head of Monitoring at the Forestry Commission, is begging President Nana Addo to withhold the new taxes he is introducing on Ghanaians.



Making his submissions on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Charles Owusu noted that Ghanaians are not yet out of the COVID-19 pandemic, so imposing new taxes will inflict more pains on them.



He noted that, in as much as paying taxes is important to economic growth, this is not the appropriate time.



To him, the government will be justified to introduce new taxes when Ghana has managed the current pandemic effectively but to make Ghanaians pay tax now will aggravate their situation.



He called on the President to pay a listening ear to the calls on him to scrap the new taxes.



''We're still in the COVID-19 pandemic. So, if the government could withhold the taxes and introduce it next year when our situation is better and even with that, the taxes must be rolled out gradually; I would agree with the government," he said.







