We’re not in a jungle to warrant military brutality – MP

Regional News of Friday, 26 January 2024

The Member of Parliament for Wa East Constituency, Dr. Godfred Seidu Jasaw condemned military brutalities on innocent community members in Goripie and Manwe in the Upper West region on Thursday, January 25, 2024.



I, the Member for Parliament for Wa East constituency wish to register my disgust and roundly condemn the invasion and brutalization of innocent community members in Goripie and Manwe by military personnel yesterday (25/01/2024). It has come to my attention that these communities, known for their peaceful existence, were targeted under the guise of addressing illegal mining activities. How come the mining sites themselves were not targeted but soldiers decided to go into the communities to seize motorbikes of innocent community members amid firing of gunshots?



In fact the motorbikes for the Manwe assembly member-elect and a unit committee member were ceased when they approached the soldiers to urge restraint.



I vehemently denounce the use of such needless excessive force on innocent civilians and the seizure of property belonging to the community members. I’m informed this has happened recently and in some cases, monies exchanged hands before such ceased properties were released. Such actions not only violate the rights of the individuals involved but also contribute to the breakdown of trust between the military and the civilian population.



The MP's office calls for a thorough investigation into the incident and urges the communities to exercise maximum restraint while we engage with the security authorities for justice. It is imperative that the rights and dignity of all individuals are respected, and that actions taken by security forces are in line with the law. It is unfortunate that the regional minister and the DCE are both claiming innocence about the incident. I wonder who then is in charge of the security of our people. I’ll be keenly monitoring what next steps they take in this matter.



We stand in solidarity with the affected communities and commit to advocating for justice and accountability in this matter.



I call on the Minister for Justice and that of Defense to take an interest in this matter. It has shifted from brutality at mining sites to brutality of innocent community members. Needless seizure of hard-earned property. We are not in a jungle and so our citizens must be treated with respect and dignity. I call on you to investigate this incident and return all seized property immediately.



I wish to reaffirm my commitment to upholding the rights and welfare of all constituents and remain dedicated to working towards peaceful and collaborative solutions to societal challenges.



Thank you! Dr. Godfred Seidu Jasaw (Hon.) MP- Wa East Constituency Upper West Region



