We're not following Bawumia to secure our positions - EPA boss debunks claims

Politics of Saturday, 28 October 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Henry Kwabena Kokofu, the Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and an ardent member of Dr. Bawumia's campaign team, has admonished his colleagues in other camps to stop accusing them of following the Vice President for their parochial gains.



The EPA Chief Executive Officer has disclosed that he is a polling agent in the Ashanti Region for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and strongly believes the Veep will win the November 4 presidential election of the New Patriotic Party.



Dr. Henry Kokofu, who has secured a 7-day leave from his official duties as he revealed to Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", cautioned the delegates, members, and supporters of the party to watch their reactions during and after the election.



"If you love Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the New Patriotic Party, let your utterances and celebrations be in moderation. It is a path of reconciliation," he said.



Having advised the party against engaging in violence and other activities that will have negative effects on the New Patriotic Party going into the 2024 elections, the EPA boss debunked claims that the followers of Dr. Bawumia want to secure positions in his government.



"If any person tells you that those following Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are doing so because of their selfish interest, because the person wants to secure his position, there is no iota of truth in it.



"The appointing authority who gives someone a job can wake up tomorrow and say, my friend, go home...So, your security of job doesn't depend on your campaign for somebody", he said.



"In any case, if you have the right to follow someone on his campaign tour, why don't you accord the same respect to your colleague who has decided to look elsewhere?", he asked.