We’re not divided over Akufo-Addo’s visit – Abossey Okai spare parts dealers

President Akufo-Addo during his visit to Abossey Okai

Co-chairman of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association, Clement Boateng has poured scorn on allegations that the Association is divided over President Akufo-Addo's visit to the business community.



Responding to the claim in an interview with GhanaWeb, Mr Boateng noted that: “There’s no division. There’s no division whatsoever as far as the Abossey Okai Association here is concerned. Those people who call themselves concerned don’t have any clout as far as Abbosey Okai is concerned and for that matter, I don’t see where that story was coming from.”



According to him, the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association is apolitical and welcomes any presidential candidate from all political parties who show interest in visiting them.



He noted that their gesture is aimed at listening to all political parties on policies they’ll put in place to make sure the business environment is friendly for the Association.



In the interview, Mr Boateng further stressed that “We the executives here are non-political. Any presidential aspirant who wants to come to Abossey Okai here is welcomed. We don’t discriminate. We are businessmen so whatever government that comes on board, comes out with policies that will be of beneficial to the business community and for that matter the spare parts industry is welcomed.”.



He also revealed that aside Rawlings who never showed up at Abossey Okai, all other Presidents did visit them.



“Since 1996 or ever since Ghana was ushered into democratic dispensation, apart from Rawlings who never stepped foot in Abossey Okai here, all the presidents whether aspiring or incumbent had come to Abossey Okai, everybody was welcomed.”.



Co-chairman of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association indicated that President Akufo-Addo’s visit was successful and the Association, on the other hand, rolled out their grievances to him.



On Wednesday, October 28, 2020, Public Relations Officer of the National Concerned Spare Parts Dealers Association, Sekyi Addo said President Akufo-Addo did not say anything to them during his visit.



He added that the Customs Amendment Act which has been suspended was also not addressed.

