We’re not being paid salaries, so stop insulting us – Board Chairman of National Peace Council

Rev Dr Ernest Adu Gyamfi, the board chairman of the National Peace Council (NPC) has addressed the persistent accusations of bribery and corruption levelled against the council.



According to him, their work is voluntary service to the nation, and as a result, unjustified insults hurled at council members are uncalled for.



He emphasized that neither he nor any other members receive any compensation for their efforts.



“They don't pay anybody at the peace council, and Ghanaians don't understand, so they always accuse us of taking money, cars and other things and they always insult us.



“But none of us are been paid, it is just voluntary work. All the pastors are working, so those outside saying the Peace Council has received money and stuff are all false. Someone like Archbishop Duncan-Williams which kind of bribe are you going to give to him?



“We didn’t even have cars, just recently that they brought us two cars. The only allowance that we take is a board sitting allowance.



“We don't even have per diem. We are just serving the country, so those who insult us are just wasting their time, that is why we don't talk and keep mute when they insult us,” he said in an interview on UTV’s Adekye Nsroma on March 15, 2024.



Dr Gyamfi pointed out the irony of being accused of bribery when the council operates purely on goodwill.



The National Peace Council facilitates the development of mechanisms for cooperation among all relevant stakeholders in peacebuilding in Ghana by promoting cooperative problem-solving to conflicts, by institutionalizing the processes of response to conflicts to produce outcomes that lead to conflict transformation, social, political, and religious reconciliation, and transformative dialogues.







