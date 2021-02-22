General News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: Class FM

We’re not against coronavirus vaccination – Church of Pentecost

Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of the Pentecost Church of Ghana

The Church of Pentecost has said it is “not against the administration of duly-approved COVID-19 vaccines by the regulatory agencies of the various countries”.



In a press statement signed by the Chairman, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, the church said: “Because social media is saturated with fake news, the church public is advised to avoid depending mainly on social media for information without checking from reliable sources”.



“Let us continue to pray for God to perfect other forms of interventions being developed, including finding a cure as well. It is our firm belief that God is building and will build His Church and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it. God bless us all”.



Read the full statement below:



THE CHURCH OF PENTECOST - GENERAL HEADQUARTERS COMMUNIQUE ON COVID-19 VACCINES AND RELATED MYTHS AND CONTROVERSIES.



All Assemblies



The Church of Pentecost Worldwide The people of the city said to Elisha, “Look, our Lord, this town is well situated, as you can see, but the water is bad and the land is unproductive.” “Bring me a new bowl,” he said, “and put salt in it.” So they brought it to him. Then he went out to the spring and threw the salt into it, saying, “This is what the Lord says: ‘I have healed this water. Never again will it cause death or make the land unproductive’” (2 Kings 2:19- 21 NIV)



As we continue to trust God for His healing grace and the eradication of the COVID-19 virus, leadership has decided to address the concerns of our Ministers and members regarding the vaccines that have been developed and the attendant myths and controversies surrounding them. There are clear theological, social, scientific, medical, legal, and economic implications for the general misinformation and conspiracy theories circulating in the mass media (mostly on social media), which pose a threat to fighting the pandemic. In spite of the significant benefits that vaccines have brought to mankind, anti-vaccine movements have always emerged with their discovery, since 1796.



In response to this, the Executive Council, put together a COVID-19 Technical Committee, made of experts with a diverse background including Theologians, Pharmacists, Clinicians, Public Health Consultants, Lawyers, Psychologists, Social Workers etc. to evaluate the myths and controversies surrounding the development, distribution and administration of the COVID-19 vaccines, and make recommendations to assist the leadership of the Church to take a position, and properly guide the church public on the subject matter.



Upon further deliberations on the committee’s work and extensive consultations with ministers and other experts, it is obvious the conspiracy theories cannot be substantiated and are not sustainable. It is therefore the view and position of the Executive Council that The Church of Pentecost is not against the administration of COVID-19 vaccines duly approved by the regulatory agencies of the various countries. This position does not take the right of individual members to either accept or refuse a vaccine based on their own personal reasons.



Ministers, officers and members of the Church are therefore discouraged from using the platforms of the Church to fuel and promote myths, controversies and falsehood to misinform people and members on the usefulness and benefit of COVID-19 vaccines.



The Executive Council’s position was influenced by the following considerations:



a) The Tenet of the Church of Pentecost (#8) supports divine healing as well as medical interventions.



b) Science and religion are not necessarily in conflict, rather they are mostly complimentary as most scientific discoveries constitute a blessing from God (Isa. 28:23-29).



c) Some of the scientists and medical personnel who are working on the vaccines are genuine Christians seeking the best interest of humanity.



d) Vaccination can be argued to be the mark of good citizenship, which is a demonstration of the Christian principle of “loving your neighbour as yourself”, in preventing the spread of deadly diseases and infections.



e) Governments and regulatory agencies of our respective countries of residence have the responsibilities and liabilities for ensuring that vaccines approved for use meet all the safety standards and the laid down public health, ethical and legal standards required to ensure that their citizens are well protected.



Conclusion



ERIC NYAMEKYE (APOSTLE) CHAIRMAN



Dated: Sunday, 21 st February 2021 3