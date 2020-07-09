Politics of Thursday, 9 July 2020

We're making politics unattractive - Nana Obiri Boahen to politicians

Nana Obiri Boahen, Deputy General Secretary, NPP

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) double as a Legal practitioner Nana Obiri Boahen has opined that politics in Ghana is annoying, disgusting and unattractive hence, discouraging people to join.



He said Ghana has come a long way in democratic practice since 1992 after the country went through years of military regime full of intimidation and harassment, therefore, politicians must desist from the so-called ‘dirty’ politics that hinder the progress of the country.



Nana Obiri Boahen speaking with Kwame Tutu on ANOPA NKOMO on Kingdom FM said: “Politics in Ghana has become so cheap and annoying to the extent that it is not pleasant and attractive to those who want to join”.



His comment follows President Akufo-Addo’s orders to the Auditor-General Mr. Daniel Yaw Domelovo to proceed on his accumulated leave. The decision has generated a lot of debate as to whether the President has the power to make such orders with calls from some anti-corruption agencies to the President to reconsider the decision.



Commenting further, he noted that though Mr. Domelovo is doing a good job in the fight against corruption by surcharging people and all that, he is not above the law and he must be disciplined in accordance with the law. He, therefore, advised the Auditor-General to seek redress at the law court if he thinks the decision by the President is unconstitutional.



He further stated that the allegations people are making against the government in respect of doing everything possible to remove the Auditor-General from office is untrue and must be disregarded by Ghanaians.

