We're leaving 'SADA, bus branding' for 'Free SHS - 120 NDC members defect to NPP

Some 120 members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have defected to join the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Kwesimintsim Constituency in the Western Region.



At a press conference to announce their defection, the spokesperson of the defectors, Mr Theophilus Kwame Fiagbe, said both former President John Mahama, flagbearer of the NDC and the party’s parliamentary candidate for Kwesimintsim, Mr Philip Buckman, have failed them, thus, their decision to cross-carpet and from an alliance with President Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP’s parliamentary candidate for the same constituency, Dr Prince Hamid Armah.



“We are leaving the party of John Mahama and Philip Buckman for the party of President Akufo-Addo and Dr Prince Hamid Armah; we choose better and we will not go back”, Mr Fiagbe told journalists.



“Dr Armah’s inspiring life story, his demonstrable competence, his empathy for those in need and his focus on politics that is about uniting and uplifting people has been a breath of fresh air in Kwesimintsim politics,” Mr Fiagbe added.



According to him, they can no longer be with a party of “SADA and bus branding corruption”.



They said they prefer to be with “the NPP of Free SHS and NaBCo”.



One by one, all the defectors took turns to denounce their membership of the biggest opposition party and deface their NDC cards in the presence of Dr Armah.



Welcoming the defectors, Dr Armah said: “The NPP is a party of opportunities, we believe in improving the lot of all. I’m happy you have seen the light, work with us to get more of the NDC members to join the NPP”, he told the defectors.



The NPP’s Western Regional Organiser, Abdul Ganiyu Mohammed; Assistant Regional Secretary, Rex Johnfiah; and the Constituency First Vice Chairman, Jerry Hanson, were all at the defection ceremony to welcome the new members into the governing party.





