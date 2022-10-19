We're inviting curses on ourselves if we don't show gratitude to NPP - NAPO warns Ashanti Region

General News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

The Minister for Energy has admonished the people of the Ashanti Region not to forget that only the NPP government has brought progress and development to the region.



According to Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), no party, including the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), is more committed to developing the Asante land than the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Speaking during the sod-cutting ceremony of the Suame Interchange as part of President Akufo-Addo's tour in the Ashanti Region, NAPO added that people from the region could only show appreciation to the NPP by being loyal to the party.



The energy minister made these remarks on the back of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo being booed during his tour of the region.



"John Mahama came here to insult us, but I did not hear journalists on the radio station speaking about it. Some even said they did not hear it. But as soon as Nana Addo makes a pronouncement, everybody starts berating him.



"Let me tell you this, if you want a government that will develop the Ashanti Region, it is the NPP government. If Nana Addo had succeeded President Kufuor, Kumasi would now be called the Golden City. Because an NPP government did not succeed Kufuor, Ashanti became the borla (garbage) city.



"Let us not be ungrateful. Ashantis never forget. Let us not be ungrateful because Ashanti remembers the good deeds done to it. Ashanti will continue to support the NPP by being loyal till the time Jesus comes.



"I can say it confidently that anyone who will vote for the NDC does not want the progress of the Ashanti land. For six years now, there has been no shortage of food, and if we do not thank God and show appreciation to Nana Addo, then we are inviting curses on ourselves," the energy minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, said in Twi.



Unlike the usual cheers and jamborees that meet the president in the New Patriotic Party's stronghold during any visit, President Akufo-Addo's convoy received hoots, boos, and jeers as it made its way through the Central Business District of Kumasi.



As seen in videos shared via social media, some traders lined up along the stretch of the road booed away as the president and his convoy passed through the Adum Market to inspect the progress of work on the Kejetia/Central Market Project Phase II.



The booing has largely been attributed to the current state of the Ghanaian economy and the general economic hardship in the country.





