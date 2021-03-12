General News of Friday, 12 March 2021

We’re investigating recent power outages - PURC

The Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC) says it is investigating the recent power outages that hit the nation.



PURC, in a statement, said although ECG, GRIDCo and NEDCO have all issued statements explaining and apologising for the outages, they are also investigating the matter.



It said it would take appropriate action against any utility in the power value chain found non-compliant with regulatory standards and benchmarks.



It appealed to the public to submit their complaints to the utility service provider in the first instance, and if not resolved, forward them to any PURC offices in their respective areas.



