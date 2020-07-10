Politics of Friday, 10 July 2020

Source: 3 News

We’re hypocrites, let’s forgive Carlos – Abossey Okai traders

Tema West MP, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah

The Abossey Okai Spare Dealers Association has expressed disagreement with those calling for the resignation of Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema West Constituency.



The Association said the MP’s resignation as a Deputy Trade Minister should be enough even though he erred in his actions.



Mr. Ahenkorah resigned on Friday, July 3 following his visit to some centres at the start of the new voter registration by the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) without completing his self-isolation regimen in recovering from Covid-19.



He had tested positive for the virus and was advised to go into self-isolation, which he admitted breaching.



The former Deputy Trade Minister admitted coming into contact with a former party scribe and his driver, who both tested positive for the virus later.



Following his admission at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra for a night, Mr Ahenkorah spent a week self-isolating at home before visiting the registration centres.



President Akufo-Addo’s office on Friday announced that the resignation of the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry had been accepted, effective immediately.



Reacting to the development, the Co-Chairman of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association, Samuel Siaw Ampadu, in an interview with Onua TV admitted: “It’s sad and unfortunate. The comment was bad but we should forgive him”.



He said after the resignation as the Deputy Trade Minister, “we shall advise him not to make such comment again. He is human so those who are calling for his resignation as MP in addition to the Deputy Minister should end”.



Mr. Ampadu noted that “some of us are hypocrites”.



He explained that a sitting MP also incited commercial motor bicycle riders to continue their trade after a legislation has been passed to make the use of motor bicycle for commercial purposes illegal, which was also bad.



Advice to politicians



Mr. Siaw Ampadu advised politicians to be cautious in their actions and comments because they were voted there to serve the people.



“Politicians are serving us so they should come down to our level.”

