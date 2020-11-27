Politics of Friday, 27 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘We’re going into the elections with two registers’ – NDC’s Otokunor alleges

Peter Boamah Otokunor, Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has alleged the Ghanaian electorate is going into the upcoming polls with two different voters register.



This comes after the election management body, Electoral Commission today Friday, November 27 held a crucial Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting with all political parties.



According to Peter Boamah Otokunor, there are still some concerns with regards to the names of registered voters missing from the register.



In an interaction with journalists after the meeting, the deputy general secretary of the NDC said, “Last week we spoke about some supplementary list which is a figure of the polling station register with the EC claiming it had 541 persons on the list yet today they are telling us the list has shifted to about 800.”



“We the [NDC and New Patriotic Party Party] demanded for several minutes that the EC mentions the exact number on the supplementary list and they claimed they will provide that register to us this coming Monday [November 30, 2020]. So, it means that we’re going into this election with two registers and we still don’t know the exact numbers for the full register as of yet and we think that this is very dangerous,” Peter Otokunor lamented.



Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission says it has concluded with the printing and distribution of all election-related materials to be used in the upcoming polls.



However, come Monday, November 30, the EC is expected to again meet with the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) in a bid to come to a consensus with the political parties on all other election related concerns.



Ghanaians will on December 7, 2020, go to the polls to elect a President and Members of Parliament as part of four-year constitutional mandate.

