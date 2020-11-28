Politics of Saturday, 28 November 2020

We’re going into December polls with 2 registers - NDC

NDC Deputy Secretary, Peter Otokunor

Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor has his party will go to the December polls with 2 registers; the certified and the other that does not include some names.



According to him, the certified register contains seventeen million and twenty-one thousand but the other register’s total is yet to be made known to the political parties.



He is therefore urging the Electoral Commission (EC) to furnish them with the number of voters on the supplementary register.



He made the claims after the Electoral Commission (EC) had held a crucial Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting with political parties today, Friday, November 27, 2020.



He told journalists that some concerns need to be addressed by the EC before Election Day.



He said there are some names of registered voters missing from the register.



“Last week we spoke about some supplementary list which is a figure of the polling station register with the EC claiming it had 541 persons on the list yet today they are telling us the list has shifted to about 800.”



“We the [NDC and New Patriotic Party Party] demanded for several minutes that the EC mentions the exact number on the supplementary list and they claimed they will provide that register to us this coming Monday [November 30, 2020]. So, it means that we’re going into this election with two registers and we still don’t know the exact numbers for the full register as of yet and we think that this is very dangerous,” he added.



Meanwhile, he has also asked the EC to extract prisoners from the list and rather give them a special device for voting.



According to him, the decision taken by the electoral commission to send some of its equipment to the prisons will create a loophole in the upcoming December polls.

