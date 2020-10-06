Politics of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

We’re fighting corruption better than Mahama’s NDC - Buaben Asamoa replies NDC

Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, is of the view that the current government has done better in fighting corruption than the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) government led by John Mahama.



According to him, several implementing measures put in place by the government is a clear manifestation government is working hard to drastically reduce corrupt acts in the system.



Mr Buaben Asamoa, who is the Member of Parliament(MP) for Adenta Constituency said “the decisions hinging on our human relations, all the things we are doing, the company’s act we’ve passed, the insolvency act, the e-commerce platforms that we have put on the public procurement website, all shows we are doing our best to fight corruption.”



He further said, “the standardization of user prices as well as the intention to put in the office of the Auditor-General, value for money agent.”



“All the substantive things we are doing are reducing human contact with public services and in that sense, we are reducing corruption rapidly”, he stressed in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com in response to claims by Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa that President John Mahama’s track record on corruption fight is there to see and that puts him straights ahead of current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“Ask them [NDC] in 2013 and 2014, the report of the Auditor General Office they [NDC] couldn’t even afford computers, they gave them only salaries,” he concluded.





