We’re fed up with the robberies and attacks – Agbogba residents demand police station

General News of Saturday, 3 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Residents of Agbogba and other surrounding communities in Greater Accra’s Ga East Municipality have reported armed attacks, particularly in the evenings and at dawn.



According to the residents, their alleged attackers use offensive weapons to attack them, steal their valuables, and sometimes harm their victims.



Residents have asked for a police station in the area to address their concerns.



In an interview, the irate residents stated that after 6 p.m., the lives of women and children are particularly endangered.



Despite numerous requests for security, these attacks have continued for years.



In addition to their grievances, they stated that they have secured land for the construction of a police station and are appealing to the government, IGP, Interior Minister, and other concerned individuals to come to their aid.



These issues were revealed when the Landlords Association in Agbogba, Akatsi Abor, Sun City, Sakora, 50,50, and other areas held a Fundraising Forum in collaboration with stakeholders such as the Ga East Municipal Assembly, Police, and the NCCE with the goal of constructing a Police Station.



Reginald Awuku Darko, chairman of the fund-raising event, reiterated the malfunctioning street lights, poor state of the roads in the area, and lack of security presence as the major life-threatening issue confronting them for years.



"One of the difficulties is that you cannot leave the house at dawn to go to work or other activities. If you are not robbed of your phone or laptop, they will take other valuables from you. The most upsetting aspect is that these attackers arrive armed with guns, knives, and other lethal weapons. We have a large student population, and many of them have rented here, so we can’t sit back and let these criminals continue. We require a police station in this area. In terms of policing, we can no longer rely on Ayi Mensah. We require a police station in this area.”



"We have approximately 11 electoral areas and have formed the Landlords and Residents Association to promote the development of our electoral areas, and the agenda for the time being is to call for the construction of a Police Station. We gave the land in order to sensitise the communities and gain their support for the initiative. If we get to a point where we are stuck, we will seek assistance from the government,” he said.



He concluded that although they have a Police post in the area, it does not meet the demand of Policing they need since the facility is under-resourced at all levels.