We're fed up – Six CSOs descend on government over life-saving drugs locked up at Tema Port

General News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Six Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Ghana have declared their intent to stage a demonstration against the government if a prolonged impasse concerning the clearance of essential Global Fund-donated health commodities at the Tema Port remains unresolved.



Addressing the media at a press conference held on Monday, April 8, 2024, at the CCM secretariat, the Coalition of CSO Networks in HIV, TB, and Malaria voiced their concerns over the approximately $40 million worth of vital medicines languishing at the port since May last year.



Among these supplies are Antiretrovirals (ARV) for HIV treatment, tuberculosis (TB) medications, and malaria treatments, crucial for combating prevalent diseases in the country.



The CSOs emphasized the repercussions of the ongoing delays, highlighting the acute shortages experienced in health facilities nationwide.



They underscored the urgency for government intervention to avert what they termed a looming public health emergency.



According to them, the standoff stems from discrepancies in clearing costs, with the Ghanaian government citing increased port charges, necessitating additional money for clearance, a sum disputed by the Global Fund.



Ernest Amoabeng Ortsin, Lead Convenor and President of the Ghana HIV and AIDS Network, expressed exasperation, stating, "the proposed date for the demonstration is Wednesday, April 17, 2024, and the convergence point is Obra Spot, Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange, at 7 a.m."



The CSOs further highlighted the risk of losing vital Global Fund support, emphasizing the critical need for prompt resolution.



Elsie Ayeh, President of the Network of Persons Living with HIV, decried the government's apparent apathy towards HIV patients, lamenting the bureaucratic hurdles hindering the clearance of donated medicines.



“It seems the government does not care about us… It is unacceptable. Last year, we had sixteen thousand new HIV infections and nine thousand deaths, why? We’re thoroughly fed up,” he said.



Cecilia Lodonu-Senoo, Executive Director of Hope for Future Generations, condemned the government's inaction, stating, "it's so disheartening to see that the government of Ghana has not been able to clear these health commodities for over a year now."



In light of these challenges, the CSOs announced plans for the said demonstration, inviting activists and concerned citizens nationwide to join their cause on April 17.











AM/GA



Watch the latest episode of People & Places below











Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel