We’re encouraged by your promise – Aggrieved Menzgold customers to Mahama

Some aggrieved customers of defunct Menzgold Ltd

The Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold has said its members are endeared to former President John Dramani Mahama ever since the latter indicated he will pay their locked up investments when he wins power.



Former President John Mahama says the next NDC government will within one year in power pay all customers whose investment have been locked up as a result of the financial sector cleanup undertaken by the Akufo-Addo government.



“We will Within one year of being in office pay customers of the collapsed financial institutions all funds locked up. We shall not put together any long plan that will delay the payment,” Mahama stated at the outdooring of his running mate Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang in Accra.



A statement by the Coalition said the promise by the former leader is apt, while it expressed gratitude to Mahama for his thoughtfulness.



“Menzgold customers are advised to go and register so that they can vote to make this promise a reality.”



It further said, "we are challenging anybody to a debate and we will demonstrate to them why the State should not only pay us but should, in addition, compensate us for negligence."













