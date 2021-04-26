We’re doing our best to give malaria the needed attention as given to coronavirus - GHS

Health News of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has indicated that government is poised to improve measures to fight malaria in the country.



According to GHS, though the COVID-19 pandemic has been given much attention, he said the National Malaria Control Programme is also in full force.



Addressing the media after management of Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd donated antimalarials and other essential drugs worth GHS124,000 to the Korle Bu Teaching hospital and Greater Accra Regional (Ridge) hospital to commemorate World Malaria Day, Data Manager at the family health division of the Ghana Health Service, Ebenezer Amanor Addo said government is poised to combat malaria in Ghana.



“Though COVID-19 has come to stay, the Director-General of GHS and the National Malaria Control Programme members are ever prepared to combat malaria. As we celebrate World Malaria Day, we want to give malaria the needed attention just as we gave to COVID-19. That’s what we are going to do and that is the only way we can fight malaria in the country”.



Pharmacist and Medical Representative for Bliss GVS Pharma LTD, Geoffrey Ampofo Frimpong highlighted the motive behind the donation.



“The organization is very keen on the fight against especially when 20 million people in the country risk getting malaria. We are partnering with the appropriate stakeholders of the various facilities to fight malaria together.”



“We donated a number of drugs which includes Artemisinin-based combination therapy (Arthemter Lumefantrin), the band’s name is Lonart 24’s, Clamoxin 625 among others.



“This donation will be done in almost all health facilities in Accra.”



Medical Director for the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Dr. Emmanuel Srofenyoh lauded the Bliss GVS Limited for the gesture.



“We thank you very much for this generous donation, and we appreciate it. We also pray that you will give us more, so we can give them out to patients who do not have money for healthcare.”