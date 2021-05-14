We’re deploying extraordinary measures to fight galamsey - Lands Minister

General News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor has posited that galamsey is an extraordinary problem that require extraordinary solution.



He said this to justify why the task force working to remove illegal miners from our water bodies are burning excavators and other logistics.



According to him, “when a country is confronted with extraordinary problems, extraordinary measures are to be deployed. The use of excavators for mining on our water bodies is an extraordinary problem, which requires extraordinary measures to deal with it.”



“I reiterate our unwavering commitment to getting on with this national crusade without fear or favor, blind to partisan political coloration blind to status in society. And with an absolute dedication, steeped in the highest sense of integrity, together with God on our side, we must and will present our environment. May God bless us.”



The Minister further admonished stakeholders including the political parties to help fight galamsey..



The Minister said the current approach being used in the fight has yielded results as some of the river bodies have started to recover.



