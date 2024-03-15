‘We're currently practicing auctioning in Ghana, not elections’ - Former MP laments

General News of Friday, 15 March 2024

A former Member of Parliament and also a senior citizen, Abraham Dwoma Odoom, has shared his concerns about the current state of Ghana's electoral process, likening it to an auction rather than a democratic process.



Speaking on GhanaWeb’s People & Places, Dwoma Odoom expressed his disappointment at the international community's tendency to hold up Rwanda as a model for African nations.



He lamented the change in Ghana's political scene, where, according to him, financial influence has become a determining factor in leadership selection.



“I ask myself, why is it that we sit here and let the West keep pointing us to Rwanda? What is happening there? We sit here and get ourselves engrossed in the auctioning of elections as we find ourselves now.



"Let us be honest and frank, it is not elections we are having; it is auctioning. People with the highest bid go for positions, and they become our leaders,” he stated.



Reflecting on the progress of other nations, the former MP referenced China as an example of a country that has made conscious efforts to elevate itself from a situation similar to Ghana's past.



To him, it is unfortunate that Ghana has not made any effort to emulate such advancements and move beyond the current state of political affairs.



“I would have wished that by now Ghana would have gone beyond that, and then we would find ourselves like we are seeing in Rwanda.



"Those days during pioneer times, when they asked you to go to China, you would not go because China was as we were. But here was China, who made conscious efforts to elevate themselves,” he added.



