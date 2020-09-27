Regional News of Sunday, 27 September 2020

We’re building an inclusive society by deeds not words – Bawumia assures Fulani Chiefs

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has assured Fulani Chiefs that government is committed to building an inclusive society.



He stressed on government implementing all-inclusive policies such the free Senior High School(SHS) policy, the Zongo Development Fund, Planting for Food and Jobs among others.



Speaking at the maiden national conference of the National Council of Fulani Chiefs in Kintampo, Dr Bawumia also assured the chiefs of the willingness and readiness of the Akufo-Addo administration to work in partnership with traditional leaders to bring development to every part of the country.



“We are therefore building an inclusive society by action on the ground and not by words,” he noted.



He noted that they will get their share of the New Patriotic Party’s manifesto promise to build a model SHS in all Zongo communities among others.



It would be recalled the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia had earlier promised on behalf of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to build sixteen model Senior High Schools in the Zongo communities in all sixteen regions in Ghana.



This was among many promises that were made at the launch of the NPP Manifesto held on August 22, 2020, at the University of Cape Coast.



Dr Bawumia said, “We want to make sure that we focus on education in the Zongo communities so we are building model Senior High Schools at the Zongo communities in each of the 16 regions so we will have 16 model Senior High Schools in Zongo communities”.



Zongo communities are among the most highly deprived communities in the country and before the 2016 elections, the NPP made a promise to address the problem with education, as well as look for a vehicle that will prioritize development in Zongos to move away from the rice and sugar type of development.



In three and a half years, the NPP government boasts of establishing a Ministry for Inner-city and Zongo development, and creating the Zongo Development Fund which is paving way for sustainable development in these communities”



Meanwhile, Dr Bawumia has cautioned the youth against allowing themselves to be recruited by unscrupulous politicians to cause mayhem in the upcoming 2020 general elections.





