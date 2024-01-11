We're building a digital economy - Communication Minister replies Bawumia's critics

Politics of Thursday, 11 January 2024

It is never true that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has neglected the economy and he's now focusing on digitalization, says Communication Minister, Ursula Owusu Ekuful.



"Some people often accuse him of moving from Economy to Digitalisation and that he doesn't know what he is doing but that is not the case. We are building a digital economy...we're building the digital foundations of our economy...so we'll have a very good story to tell Ghanaians prior to this year's election and they'll testify that indeed the digital economy has really benefited them," she said in a one-on-one interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'



Digital era



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has emphasized the importance of digitalization in achieving economic development for Ghana.



“As a government, we are championing the move toward a fully digitalized economy and there is no going back to the manual and inefficient ways of doing things,” he stated.



According to him, “We approached the building of this digital infrastructure on the key pillars of standardising individual identification using the Ghana Card; solving the address and property systems using GhanaPostGPS; solving under-banking and bringing financial inclusion to most people through a robust mobile money and bank interoperability and digital payment platform; and integration of government databases and digitising public service delivery using the Ghana.gov platform”



