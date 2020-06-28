Politics of Sunday, 28 June 2020

Source: Peace FM

We're better managers of the economy - Akufo-Addo shades NDC

The President HE Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo has stated that the New Patriotic Party still remain the best managers of the Ghanaian economy.



According to him, with their unbeatable record within the four (4) years of governance, "it is worthy to note that they are still are pursuing a better agenda for the people of Ghana".



He added that "in spite of the truly abysmal state in which we found the economy of Ghana in January 2017, we can be proud of what we have been able to achieve in the past three and a half years. We are not there yet, we are not where we want Ghana to brand we are very much aware of the amount of work that remains to be done".



Speaking after his acclamation as 2020 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party, the president was emphatic that "just after three and half years in office, I can say without fear of contradiction, that every constituency in this country has seen the provision of some basic infrastructure to their communities".



He further shaded his political opponents, the NDC; by pointing out that "the presidency is not for experiments" to "correct mistakes".



"We have not limited the building of Infrastructure to the cities, but our towns and villages are seeing development as well because we do not believe in leaving any community out of the development program of Ghana.



"We are told that those who were responsible for the worst economic performance of the last (30) years have learned their lessons and seek another opportunity to correct their mistakes. dare I ask, should the presidency be for experiments? Surely not! you, the Ghanaian people, deserve better and you will get better on 7th December, with four(4) more years for Nana and the NPP to do more for you," he stated.



He implored all Ghanaians especially the NPP to ensure that they are retained in power so as to see their projects through



"We dare not leave the free SHS to be "reviewed". We dare not leave our roads to go unattended again, only to become part of green book propaganda. We dare not jeopardize the digitization schedule on which we have embarked.



To be able to do this I urge all and sundry to go out in your numbers and register for 2020 general elections. It is the only sure way that you will enable the New Patriotic party to capture power come 2020," he added.





