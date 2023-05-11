We promise free, fair election at Hemang Lower Denkyira constituency- NDC

Regional News of Thursday, 11 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondece from Central Region



The Twifo-Hemang Lower Denkyira Constituency Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has promised to conduct a free and fair election on the upcoming polls.



It said the constituency was ready and prepared to conduct the election to elect their parliamentary candidate to lead the party for the next four years.



"We are ready and fully prepared for the election and free, fair election is what we promise delegates", he said.



Alhaji Yusif Suleman, the Constituency Chairman of the party said the upcoming election was an internal party election to elect representative of the constituency hence the need as delegate to rally behind whoever emerge winner on Saturday, May 13, 2023.



He said arrangements, location, and security was in force to ensure law and order was maintained at the premises. The Chairman advised the delegates to vote loyal and reliable candidate who could attract and poll vote for the party in the 2024 election.



He told them to vote wisely, focus not only winning the parliamentary seat but the presidential as well for the party to win big for victory.



Suleman urged delegate to not vote based on merit, money or gifts received by the aspirants. The Executives were liaising with the security and other institutions to ensure a successful election.



Three persons are set to contest the Hemang-Lower Denkyira NDC seat to represent the constituency as parliamentary candidate for the general elections.