We praise Mahama because of the dev’t he brought to us – Busunya chief

Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama

The Chief of Busunya in the Nkoranza North District, Nana Okofo Nyarko Gyabaah II, on Sunday showered praises on the NDC Presidential Candidate John Dramani Mahama, explaining that this is because of his good works and the impact on his community.



According to Nana Gyabaah II, the commendation and praises he and other chiefs in the Bono East Region continue to heap on the former President since he began his tour, is because they have come to appreciate him more after having the chance to compare his work with that of the current government.



He made these remarks when he welcomed President Mahama to a mini durbar of chiefs, community leaders and the people of Busunya.



"For us when you do good, we will say it and when you do bad, we will say it too. It is because of the good things he did that we are praising him today", he explained.



On their roads, which were being constructed by the NDC but abandoned by the NPP, President Mahama assured the Busunya community that the NDC will surely complete the project when it returns to office.



He added that his government will build additional school blocks for their secondary school, establish a cashew processing factory as well as an agricultural mechanisation centre in the district to support the work of farmers.



The NDC Presidential Candidate was later honoured by the Busunya community, installing him with the title Nana Kwame Dadieko Ababio I.





