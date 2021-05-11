We pledge to remain committed to humanitarian missions - Red Cross Society

Regional News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Central Regional Office of the Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS) has pledged to remain committed to its humanitarian mission to impact Ghana and the world at large.



It reaffirmed the Society’s aim to contribute its quota to nation-building by assisting the citizenry, particularly the poor and vulnerable, without discrimination.



Mr John Ekow Aidoo, the Regional Manager, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Cape Coast on the occasion of the World Red Cross Day.



He noted that the Day, which is celebrated every year in May, was geared towards drawing attention to the humanitarian activities carried out by the Red Cross and its affiliate organizations.



This year's celebration is on the theme: “Together we are Unstoppable.”



"The day is celebrated to appreciate the work put in by the Red Cross to help civilians, women, children, detainees, internally displaced people, migrants, refugees, the differently-abled, and those seeking asylum,” he added.



Mr Aidoo said the occasion was marked to remind people of the humanitarian principles, history, values, and impact of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.



On some humanitarian activities, he said the Movement was consistent in supporting people affected by natural hazards, poverty and social exclusion, including COVID-19, and other crises without any discrimination.



On the Region's achievements, he indicated that his outfit together with other humanitarian firms had reached 487 marginalized girls with 'Accelerated Learning Program and Vocational Skills Training'.



“And now, even better, we have scaled-up to cover 660 girls in the Gomoa West district within the Region and we are still committed to doing more for the general populace,” he noted.



Expressing gratitude, the Regional Manager said the support provided by Red Cross volunteers had not changed over the years.



"They have been in communities every day, helping to reduce risks, tackle the impacts of the pandemic, and address the needs of those most affected and their commitment is simply unstoppable," Mr Aidoo added.