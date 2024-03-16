‘We own Gomoa Central; it's difficult for NDC, NPP to function in the constituency because of me’ – A Plus

General News of Saturday, 16 March 2024

Aspiring Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as ‘A Plus’, has expressed how his presence in the constituency has become a threat to other political parties.



A Plus, who is contesting as an independent candidate, said no political party stands a chance now that he is vying for the MP seat.



He said Gomoa Central constituents, to some extent, owe allegiance to his father, who was the first to set up a private school in the area, where most of its inhabitants were groomed and natured.



A Plus emphasized that he and his family own Gomoa Central and that contesting for the seat has since made it difficult for other political party executives, particularly NDC and NPP, to function in the area.



“One thing about Gomoa Central is that it is ours. My father set up the first private school in Gomoa Central, and a lot of people in the constituency today went to my father’s school. A lot of them are mates, some of them are my teachers, some of them are my students. A lot of people who didn’t go to my father’s school wrote their BECE in my father’s school because my father’s school was a center.



"Everybody knows my father, and I know everybody. So, it is very difficult for NDC and NDC executives to function in the constituency because Bra Kwame is in town. Everybody knows who Bra Kwame is,” he stated in an interview with Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM).



A Plus also bemoaned what he described as the ‘fruitless venture’ of some political parties expelling their members who are associating themselves with him.



He reiterated that such electorates would not back down from supporting his bid no matter what.



“I am advising the parties to leave the people alone. If you decide to sack people from your party because they associate with A Plus, you will end up sacking everyone. I know for a fact, and it’s so interesting that these parties are dealing with people who have come out to say they support A Plus. They don’t know those who haven’t publicly said anything are my number one supporters,” he stressed.



Background



Musician cum activist Kwame A Plus recently activated his campaign for the Gomoa Central parliamentary seat ahead of the 2024 general elections.



He has vowed to wrestle power from the incumbent NPP MP, Naana Eyiah Quansah, who has held the seat for the third consecutive time.



Meanwhile, the opposition NDC recently suspended seven ward coordinators for supporting A Plus.



This was after the coordinators demanded the replacement of the party's Parliamentary Candidate for the area, Kwame Dean Yawson.



According to them, the candidate falls short when it comes to a popularity contest with A Plus and is thus likely to lose the contest.







