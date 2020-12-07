Politics of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: My News GH

We owe a debt of gratitude to Akufo-Addo for a new region – Bawumia to North East

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has reminded the people of the North East Region that they owe a debt of gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the creation of a new region.



The North East Region was one of the newly created regions in the country, bringing the total number of administrative regions to sixteen.



He, therefore, disclosed that development will be accelerated with the creation of a new region which would have been impossible but for a visionary leader like President Akufo-Addo.



“We would not have had a region if not for President Akufo-Addo. This region is bringing about massive development and we will witness more in years to come. This is why I say we owe a debt of gratitude to President Akufo-Addo who has good thoughts towards you”, he disclosed at a gathering of chiefs and people at Kubugu in the Mamprugu-Mohaduri District.



The Vice President underscored the significance of winning all the six seats in the area explaining that it enriches the bargaining power of the region in asking for more and urged residents to turn out in their numbers and vote massively for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Mustapha Yusif in a show of appreciation.



“If we win all the 6 seats it will strengthen me in government as well as broaden our bargaining power in lobbying for developmental projects for this area”, he urged.



The North East Region which has six parliamentary seats is not controlled by either of the parties as the NPP holds three while the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) holds the same number.



Whereas the NPP has Walewale, Nalerigu-Gambaga, and Bunkpurugu Constituencies, the NDC holds the Yunyoo, Chereponi, and Yagaba-Kubore Constituencies.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.