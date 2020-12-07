General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: My News GH

We only speak when there is a reason to – Peace Council Chair responds to critics on silence

Chairman of the National Peace Council, Reverend Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi

The National Peace Council has denied allegations leveled against them by critics who say the council has become a sleeping dog over the past few years.



According to the National Peace Council, they have been quiet over the past years because they have not found much evidence and good reasons to make press statements on certain issues the public sees them as critical.



“If somebody has said something or done something when you don’t have fact, you don’t know the full story, we will never go out either condemn or make a statement."



"Before the council speaks, we would have had the real situation about the problem, we have analyzed it and we are sure of what to do,” Chairman of the National Peace Council Reverend Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi told GBC radio.



He added that“Well this is a certain perception. What we have always said is that the National Peace Council is a mediator and therefore we need to always stay neutral and stay ethical”, Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi said.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.