Politics of Thursday, 26 November 2020

Source: Senyalah Castro, Contributor

'We only see development when NDC is in power' - Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has said the only time some parts of the country, especially the Nothern Region witness major development is when his party is in power.



He said whenever the NDC is in government, essential projects such as the extension of electricity, water, construction of schools, hospitals, and police stations among others, are established to positively impact the lives of Ghanaians.



Addressing the chiefs and people of Navrongo, Kologo, and Naaga who gathered at the COS Park in Navrongo during his two-day campaign visit, the former president said: “for us, every time we have seen development in this part of the country [North] is when NDC is in government”.



He however expressed worry that these projects are immediately stopped whenever his party leaves office.



According to Mr. Mahama, he has received many complaints from residents and chiefs about such happenings as he embarked on his nationwide campaign.



“When NDC goes out of government, electricity extensions come to a standstill, school projects come to a standstill, health facilities construction come to a standstill, water projects come to a standstill, road projects come to a standstill, market and police station projects all come to a standstill. Everything comes to a stop when NDC leaves office," he stated.



He said in the Upper East Region for instance where he has visited a lot of communities, works that had commenced to connect communities to the national grid have been stopped by the current government, depriving such communities access to electricity for close to 4 years.



“I have been touring the Upper East Region these past two days and everywhere I have gone, there are communities that said you were extending power to us but as soon as you left, four years now, we are still in darkness," he said.



On the construction of the Upper East Region hospital, Mr. Mahama said:



“we were doing the Upper East Region hospital in Bolga. We finished phase one, we were yet to bring the equipment and to do the phase two but after we left, work has come to a standstill”.



The former president further residents to vote him in order to correct all the wrongs of the current government.



He said; “for us the choice is simple. The point is we just need to ask ourselves, what is the nature of our lives over the last 4 years. you vote for a government so that the government will come into power and improve your life. But if you vote for a government and then your life is going in reverse then you have to vote the government out. A recent opinion poll that was done says that 60% of Ghanaians say that their lives are worse today than was in 2016. Obviously, it will be because this is the greatest political sakawa that has ever happened in the history of Ghana”. He emphasized.



Mr. Mahama formally introduced Sampson Tangombu Chiragia, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the Navrongo central, and urged residents to vote for him.









