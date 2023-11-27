We only intervened to settle dispute between family of Ga Manye and Ga Traditional Council - Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse

Regional News of Monday, 27 November 2023

The Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, Overlord of the Ga Dangme States, has raised concerns about a publication in the media about the committee formed to mediate the impasse between the family of the late Ga Manye and the Ga Traditional Council.



According to a statement by the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, dated November 21, 2023, the publication about a committee set up by that Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse does not represent the truth and may result in distorting the peace that exists among the states.



In the reports, it stated that the 'Wor-Lumor Konor Borketey Laweh Trusu XXXIII, Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, has established a committee to orchestrate a fitting burial for the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omadru III.'



This, according to the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, is not only inaccurate, but also has the potential to disrupt the peace and unity of the Ga State.



The office explained that in his role as the guardian of customs and traditions, the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse bears the responsibility of ensuring that the traditional institutions and customs of the various Ga Dangme towns are held in high regard, rather than being discredited.



Setting the records straight, they clarified that the office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse intervened in response to the challenges surrounding the state funeral organised by the Ga Traditional Council Funeral Committee for the late Ga Manye.



“It will be recalled that the state funeral for the late Ga Manye organised by the Ga Traditional Council Funeral Committee was pre-overwhelmed with misunderstanding between the family of the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Amaedru III, and the Ga Traditional Council (GTC). The family of the late Ga Manye paid a courtesy call in the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse and pleaded with him to intervene for the interment of the late queen mother.



“The Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse constituted a team of well-meaning indigenes to attend to the delicate issue. His most instructive remark, however, was the need for the family of the late Ga Manye to initiate a proper apology to the Ga Traditional Council which he was prepared to let his astute individuals initiate since their foremost mandate was to bridge the gap between the family of the late Ga Manye and the GTC,” the statement said.



The statement continued: “This venture the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse was certain, that it would break the ice and thaw the frost that has come to exist between the two parties and would pave way for the proper internment of the Ga Manye.”



The Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse's officesaid it unequivocally disassociates itself from the news reports, particularly the Adansie newspaper's publication, urging the public to treat the report with the scorn it deserves.



Emphasising the delicate nature of the situation, the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse has called on all stakeholders to exhibit maximum respect for one another, preserving the dignity of tradition and the Ga traditional leaders.



“In the story by the Adansie Newspaper, the impression was rather erroneously created as though his eminence, the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, sought to undermine the GTC by seeking to organise another funeral which from the records presented was never the case.



“The office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, disassociates itself from this publication and concerns it in no uncertain terms. The public is also hereby encouraged to treat the said newspaper report with the scorn it deserves. The Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse appreciates the delicacy of the issues and experts all stakeholders to exercise the maximum respect for the other to uphold the dignity of both tradition and the Ga Traditional leaders,” it added.



Below is the full statement:







