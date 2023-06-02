We never shared 'tu gyimii' rice during Kumawu by-election - NPP Youth Organizer refutes claims

Politics of Friday, 2 June 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

National Youth Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Abdul Salam Mustapha has refuted claims that the party shared cups of rice during the Kumawu by-election that saw their candidate win.



NPP Parliamentary candidate, Ernest Yaw Anim won the by-election held at Kumawu in the Ashanti Region following the demise of the Member of Parliament for the constituency.



However, during the elections, videos popped up showing some delegates receiving cups of rice supposedly to vote for the candidate.



The rice, according to seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt was 'tu gyimii' - to wit rice which with small quantity it becomes plenty when cooked.



Reacting to the speculations, Abdul Salam Mustapha stressed on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show that the party never shared rice as it was widely spread.



He explained that the incident that has been associated with the NPP was an individual's personal pledge to the delegates.



According to him, a certain NPP activist decided to share rice to the delegates to continue his mother's legacy, detailing that the mother was a staunch member of the New Patriotic Party and whenever she was contesting elections, she would distribute items to the electorates.



"So, as party, we never had any direct involvement in sharing rice and this one I say on authority and for the records. It was never in our line of activities to share rice," the NPP Youth Organizer told host Nana Yaw Kesseh.



